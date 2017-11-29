Journo Travel Journal iOS App Review
iPad Apps

Journo Travel Journal iOS App Review

Last updated Nov. 29 2017

Journo is the number 1 travel journal application on iOS created by Journo Inc. The application’s core purpose is for traveling enthusiasts to jot down their own stories so they…

The Top 10 Free Apps Available
Technology

The Top 10 Free Apps Available

Last updated Nov. 27 2017

There are hundreds of apps available these days, but not so many that stick with users over longer periods of time. Some are simply nice to have, and others have…

MacBook Pro 2017
Mac News

13-Inch MacBook Pro 2017 Review

Last updated Nov. 27 2017

The 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2017 from Apple now boasts the battery life that matches the hardware’s power and the design’s beauty, even though it remains quite pricy. When the…

Technology

Social Gaming: Trends, Platforms, Gamers

Last updated Nov. 19 2017

Only several years ago social casino market was something new and untrusted. Today we can surely say that social casino industry is one of the most fast-growing and crowded segments…

iPhone X Cases
iPhone Accessories

iPhone X Cases: Top 10 Best Cases To Buy (Now On Sale)

Last updated Nov. 18 2017

Looking for some cool Apple iPhone X cases to buy? Well, you just came to the right page! We know that choosing the right iPhone X cases on eBay and…

SendPulse
Technology

SendPulse Software Review: The E-Mail Marketing Service That Your Business Needs Right Now

Last updated Nov. 14 2017

SendPulse is an easy-to-use e-Mail marketing service provider that helps clients send mass e-Mails to all their business clients and subscribers. Services like that provide marketers a means to better…

Image of stock market
Technology

Tips to Make Real Money Online

Last updated Nov. 14 2017

Online gambling is a huge market worth over $400 million. This amount is meant to grow even higher as technology, and the systems continue to improve. The addition of mobile…

iPhone 11 and iPhone XI
iPhone News

iPhone 11 (XI) Release Date, Specs, Price, News and Updates

Last updated Nov. 25 2017

Already bored of your iPhone 8 or iPhone X? Well, you most probably are as you wouldn’t be reading this article in the first place. So in this article, we…

Online-Betting-Mac
Technology

Online Betting Options for Mac

Last updated Nov. 12 2017

It’s been a while since Mac computers gained a position as cutting edge and reliable devices in the market. The numerous benefits of Mac’s operative system maintained a growing trend…

Small Business Website
Web & Dev

What Should Your Small Business Website Include?

Last updated Nov. 7 2017

You’ve probably already heard all about how important it is for your small business to have a website, but you may be wondering how exactly to take action. How should…

